Markets
BIIB

Biogen: EMA To Review MAA For BIIB800 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for BIIB800, a biosimilar candidate referencing RoACTEMRA (tocilizumab), an anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody.

Ian Henshaw, Head of Global Biosimilars at Biogen, said: "If approved, BIIB800 will be a valuable treatment option for people with chronic immune mediated inflammatory diseases."

On April 8th, 2021, Biogen and Bio-Thera Solutions, entered into a commercialization and license agreement for BIIB800. Biogen has exclusive regulatory, manufacturing and commercial rights to BIIB800 in all countries excluding China.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular