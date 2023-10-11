Biofuel maker CropEnergies sales dragged down by cheaper ethanol

By Anastasiia Kozlova and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski

Oct 11 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies CE2G.DE reported a 31% drop in second quarter sales on Wednesday, citing a fall in ethanol prices and the impact of shutdowns for maintenance.

After record high ethanol prices in 2022, the company said increased production in Brazil and lower grain prices in the United States weighed on the market. High levels of imports also depressed European prices.

CropEnergies, which makes ethanol and animal feed from renewable substances such as biomass, said it expected volatility in sales, raw material and energy markets, heightened by the war in Ukraine, to gradually abate.

It said the introduction of the E10 fuel blend in more European countries with the aim of reducing carbon emissions from cars, should lead to stable fuel ethanol sales. E10 uses 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline.

CEO Stephan Meeder told Reuters 19 countries were already using the E10 blend.

"Our next step would be to go from E10 to E20," Meeder added, referring to a blend with a higher proportion of ethanol, which is used in some regions outside of the European Union.

Shares of CropEnergies were up 3.8% in afternoon trade, with Hartmut Moers from Matelan Research pointing to improved earnings compared to the first quarter and further improvements to come.

CropEnergies, however, said competition from "very high" overseas imports would keep weighing on sales of more expensive European ethanol.

It said ethanol production in the EU and Britain for this year was estimated at 7.3 million cubic metres and net imports at 2.8 million cubic metres.

Elsewhere in the sector, sales have also fallen.

The subsidiary of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker SZUG.DE reported sales of 309 million euros ($327.57 million) in the quarter to the end of August, down from 450 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9433 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and Barbara Lewis)

