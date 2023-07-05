Biofuel maker CropEnergies Q1 core profit drops on lower ethanol prices

July 5 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies CE2G.DE reported a drop in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday, citing lower production volumes due to maintenance shutdowns and normalised ethanol prices.

The company's earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 74% to 25 million euros ($27.2 million) in the March-May quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com; Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.