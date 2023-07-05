News & Insights

Commodities

Biofuel maker CropEnergies Q1 core profit drops on lower ethanol prices

July 05, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani and Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies CE2G.DE reported a drop in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday, citing lower production volumes due to maintenance shutdowns and normalised ethanol prices.

The company's earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 74% to 25 million euros ($27.2 million) in the March-May quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com; Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.