Biofrontera Secures $4.2M for Strategic Growth Initiatives

The latest update is out from Biofrontera ( (BFRI) ).
Biofrontera Inc. has successfully secured $4.2 million through a convertible note with its principal shareholders, aimed at bolstering its operations and strategic growth in dermatological treatments. This note, maturing in 2027, can convert into common shares, offering flexibility and potential upside if stock prices rise. With these funds, Biofrontera seeks to enhance its commercial and clinical efforts, aligning with its upward revenue trajectory.
