Biofrontera Rises In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) are rising more than 13% in the morning trade on Monday.

Today, the company said that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the company's FDA approved product, Ameluz in combination with BF-RhodoLED for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne with photodynamic therapy.

"This study is an important component of Biofrontera group's clinical development strategy that aims to expand the FDA-label of our licensed product Ameluz. The inclusion of additional indications aims at unlocking its full therapeutic and market potential in the US," stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

BFRI, currently at $6.08, has traded in the range of $2.25- $10.40 in the last one year.

