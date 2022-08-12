Biofrontera Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$0.85 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$3.66 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.9% to $4.45 million from $5.85 million last year.

Biofrontera Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$0.85 Mln. vs. -$3.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.05 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Mln vs. $5.85 Mln last year.

