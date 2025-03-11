Biofrontera Inc. Scheduled to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 21, 2025

Biofrontera Inc. will report 2024 financial results on March 21, 2025, and host a conference call that same day.

WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI),



a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, March 21, 2025. The results will be released before the market opens on Friday, March 21 and the company will host a conference call on Friday, March 21 at 10:00am Eastern Time.







Conference Call and Webcast Information











Date







Friday, March 21, 2025











Time







10:00 AM Eastern Time











Dial In Numbers







1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)









1-412-858-5202 (international)











Webcast











Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call





















About Biofrontera Inc.







Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz



®



with the RhodoLED



®



lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit





www.biofrontera-us.com





and follow Biofrontera on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Contacts:







Investor Relations





Andrew Barwicki





1-516-662-9461









ir@bfri.com











SOURCE:



Biofrontera Inc.



