Biofrontera Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call Scheduled for March 21, 2025

Biofrontera Inc. reports 2024 financial results, highlighting record revenues, reduced expenses, and ongoing clinical advancements.

Biofrontera Inc. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting record total revenues of $37.3 million, a 9.5% increase from 2023, driven by strong sales of its dermatological product Ameluz® and the launch of the RhodoLED® XL Lamp. The company's operating expenses decreased to $54.5 million, down about 3.9% from the previous year, leading to a reduced net loss of $17.8 million compared to $20.1 million in 2023. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $5.9 million by year's end, up from $1.3 million in 2023. CEO Hermann Luebbert expressed optimism for 2025, emphasizing efforts to enhance service efficiency and expand customer engagement in delivering photodynamic therapy. The company is also advancing clinical trials for various treatments, with recent significant FDA approvals and achievements in patient recruitment.

Reported record total revenues of $37.3 million for 2024, representing a 9.5% increase from 2023, with a significant Q4 growth of 18.5% over the previous year's Q4.

Total SG&A costs decreased to $33.8 million in 2024 from $39.1 million in 2023, reflecting improved efficiency in operational spending.

Obtained FDA approval to use up to three tubes of Ameluz® per treatment, which is expected to enhance product utilization and sales potential.

Achieved highly statistically significant results in Phase 3 Study of Ameluz®-Photodynamic Therapy for the treatment of Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma, bolstering the product's market viability and future growth prospects.

Net loss of $(17.8) million for 2024, although improved, indicates ongoing financial difficulties and continued negative profitability.

Net income for Q4 2024 was $(1.4) million, a significant decline from a net income of $3.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating increased challenges in maintaining profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents significantly decreased from $27.9 million in 2023 to $22.1 million in 2024, showing a concerning drop in liquidity resources.

Full Release







Conference scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time











Woburn, Mass., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) (the "Company")



, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights from 2024 and subsequent weeks include:









Reported record total revenues of $37.3 million for 2024, reflecting a 9.5% increase from $34.1 million in 2023 with Q4 2024 growing 18.5% over Q4 2023. The growth was primarily driven by increases in Ameluz



®



sales volume and unit price, and the successful launch of our RhodoLED



®



XL Lamp.



Reported record total revenues of $37.3 million for 2024, reflecting a 9.5% increase from $34.1 million in 2023 with Q4 2024 growing 18.5% over Q4 2023. The growth was primarily driven by increases in Ameluz sales volume and unit price, and the successful launch of our RhodoLED XL Lamp.



Total SG&A costs for 2024 were $33.8M versus $39.1M in 2023. Total operating expenses for the year were $54.5 million compared with $56.7 million for 2023 or a decrease of about 3.9%.



Total SG&A costs for 2024 were $33.8M versus $39.1M in 2023. Total operating expenses for the year were $54.5 million compared with $56.7 million for 2023 or a decrease of about 3.9%.



Cash and cash equivalents were $5.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $1.3 million on December 31, 2023.



Cash and cash equivalents were $5.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $1.3 million on December 31, 2023.



Agreements between the Company and its former parent Biofrontera AG were restructured resulting in the transfer price of Ameluz



®



being reduced from 50% to 25% for all purchases through 2025.



Agreements between the Company and its former parent Biofrontera AG were restructured resulting in the transfer price of Ameluz being reduced from 50% to 25% for all purchases through 2025.



Placed 52 RhodoLED



®



XL lamps in the fourth quarter and 100 since the launch in June 2024 through December 31, 2024. Additionally, we placed 72 Rhodo-LED



®



lamps during 2024.



Placed 52 RhodoLED XL lamps in the fourth quarter and 100 since the launch in June 2024 through December 31, 2024. Additionally, we placed 72 Rhodo-LED lamps during 2024.



Obtained FDA approval to use up to three tubes of Ameluz



®



per treatment.



Obtained FDA approval to use up to three tubes of Ameluz per treatment.



Achieved highly statistically significant results in Phase 3 Study of Ameluz



®



-Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for the treatment of Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma.



Achieved highly statistically significant results in Phase 3 Study of Ameluz -Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for the treatment of Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma.



Created Biofrontera Discovery GmbH (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biofrontera Inc.) and successfully transferred all clinical trial activities with Ameluz



®



in the USA to this new entity as of June 1, 2024.



Created Biofrontera Discovery GmbH (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biofrontera Inc.) and successfully transferred all clinical trial activities with Ameluz in the USA to this new entity as of June 1, 2024.



Accelerated patient recruitment in the Phase 3 study for the treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratosis on the trunk and extremities as well as the Phase 2 study for moderate to severe acne.



Accelerated patient recruitment in the Phase 3 study for the treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratosis on the trunk and extremities as well as the Phase 2 study for moderate to severe acne.



Initiated Phase 1 pharmacokinetics study requested by FDA for approval of treatment of AK on extremities and trunk.







Hermann Luebbert, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Biofrontera Inc., stated, "2024 was a very exciting year for us and lays the groundwork for continued growth and expansion. We have refocused our strategy for 2025 to support current customers in improving their efficiency in delivering PDT services, as well as making it easier for those who want to start offering this valuable treatment option to their patients. We have also updated our customer segmentation to assist with sales force productivity and are continuing to invest in training and development. We maintained strong relationships with current clients and demonstrated success targeting new dermatology offices and facilities throughout the entire U.S. We are encouraged by the sales of the RhodoLED



®



XL lamp which is a considerable advance over previous FDA-approved Photodynamic Therapy devices. It has proven to be simple to maneuver and capable of accommodating various patient treatment positions in order to optimize ease of use. The user-friendly touch screen operation, modern technology, and Biofrontera’s excellent customer support have also contributed to making this device very popular with our customers.”





He further added “Lastly, we have increased efforts in our clinical development program which has led to the achievement of several key milestones over the last nine months. The launch of a larger lamp and the FDA approval for treatment with up to 3 tubes of Ameluz will become particularly valuable when the label is expanded to include not only face and scalp but also the trunk and extremities. We have accelerated our efforts in this regard and have very recently recruited the final patient in our Phase 3 trial and are close to concluding patient recruitment in our phase 2 acne study, all of which positions Ameluz strongly for the future.”







Fourth Quarter Financial Results







Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $12.6 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 18.5%, compared with $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This growth reflects the continued adoption of Ameluz



®



and RhodoLED



®



XL lamps and a price increase in Q4 of 2024.





Total operating expenses were $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of revenues was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $5.4 million for the prior-year quarter reflecting the lower transfer pricing. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net income (loss) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(1.4) million, or $(0.19) per share, vs. net income of $3.5 million, or $1.65 per share, for the prior-year quarter, with all per-share figures on a split-adjusted basis. This change was driven by the gain on legal settlement recognized in 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was negative $1.4 million compared with negative $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items. We look at this customary metric to better assess and understand the performance of the business. Please refer to the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.







Full Year Financial Results







Total revenues for 2024 were $37.3 million compared with $34.1 million for 2023, an increase of approximately 9.5%, primarily driven by a higher volume and average selling price of Ameluz



®



and the placement of RhodoLED



®



XL lamps.





Total operating expenses were $54.5 million for 2024 compared with $56.7 million for 2023. Cost of revenues increased to $18.6 million for 2024 from $17.4 million in 2023 driven by increased sales, offset by a lower transfer price that impacted the cost of goods sold in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Selling, general and administrative expenses for 2024 decreased $5.3 million, or 13.5% compared to 2023. This was primarily driven by a $3.0 million reduction in general and administrative expenses, primarily attributable to a decrease in external legal expenses and expenses relating to financing activities. The decrease was further driven by more strategic investment in promotional and sales spend and a resulting saving in general sales and marketing expenses of $1.8 million.





Net income (loss) for 2024 was $(17.8) million, or $(3.22) per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $(20.1) million, or $(13.02) per share, for 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA was negative $15.3 million for 2024 compared with negative $19.5 million for 2023. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in gross profit due to the increase in sales and a reduction in purchase price for sales of inventory purchased under the Second A&R Ameluz LSA, and a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses due to a reduction in financing related activities and legal expenses. Again, please refer to the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.







Conference Call Details







Conference call: Friday, March 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET





Toll Free: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S. toll-free)





International: 1-412-858-5202





Webcast:





Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call











About Biofrontera Inc.







Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz



®



with the RhodoLED



®



lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit





www.biofrontera-us.com





and follow Biofrontera on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Contacts







Investor Relations





Andrew Barwicki





1-516-662-9461









ir@bfri.com











Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to compete effectively in selling our licensed products; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing organizations, including our ability to obtain the financing to develop our marketing strategy, if needed; changes in our relationship with our Licensors; our Licensors’ ability to manufacture our licensed products; our Licensors’ ability to adequately protect their intellectual property and operate their business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; our actual financial results may vary significantly from forecasts and from period to period; our estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; market risks regarding consolidation and group purchasing organizations (“GPO”) in the healthcare industry; the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our licensed products if coverage, reimbursement and pricing from third-party payors for our products, or procedures using our products significantly declines; our ability to market, commercialize, achieve market acceptance for and sell our licensed products; the fact that product quality issues or product defects may harm our business; any product liability claims; our ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) continued listing standards; our ability to comply with the requirements of being a public company; the progress, timing and completion of research, development and preclinical studies and clinical trials for our licensed products; our Licensors’ ability to obtain and maintain the regulatory approvals necessary for the marketing of our licensed products in the United States, and; those risks listed in the sections of this Form 10-K entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in this Form 10-K.





We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events; nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.







BIOFRONTERA INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(







In thousands, except par value and share amounts







)





























December 31,





































2024

















2023





















ASSETS













































































Current assets:











































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





5,905













$





1,343

















Investment, related party













7

















78

















Accounts receivable, net













5,315

















5,162

















Inventories, net













6,646

















10,908

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













527

















425

















Asset held for sale













2,300

















-

















Other assets, related party













-

















5,159































































































Total current assets

























20,700

































23,075































































































Property and equipment, net













80

















134

















Operating lease right-of-use assets













903

















1,612

















Intangible assets, net













35

















2,629

















Other assets













383

















482































































































Total assets

















$









22,101

























$









27,932

































































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































































Current liabilities:











































































Accounts payable





















1,856

















3,308

















Accounts payable, related parties, net





















5,344

















5,698

















Operating lease liabilities





















548

















691

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





















4,273

















4,487













Short term debt





















-

















3,904



























































































Total current liabilities

























12,021

































18,088

































































































Long-term liabilities:











































































Convertible notes payable





















4,098

















-

















Warrant liabilities





















1,250

















4,210

















Operating lease liabilities, non-current





















276

















804

















Other liabilities





















23

















37































































































Total liabilities

























17,668

































23,139

































































































Commitments and contingencies

























-

































-

































































































Stockholders’ equity:











































































Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no Series B-1, 3,366 Series B-2 and 6,763 Series B-3 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023





















-

















-













Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 35,000,000 shares authorized; 8,873,932 and 1,517,628 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023





















9

















2













Additional paid-in capital





















121,833

















104,441













Accumulated deficit





















(117,409





)













(99,650





)



















































































Total stockholders’ equity

























4,433

































4,793

































































































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$









22,101

























$









27,932

























BIOFRONTERA INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(







In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares







)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,

























Year Ended









December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023











































































Product revenues, net









$





12,560













$





10,582













$





37,303













$





34,005













Revenues, related party













-

















13

















18

















66























































































Total revenues, net

























12,560

































10,595

































37,321

































34,071





























































































Operating expenses











































































Cost of revenues, related party













5,016

















4,975

















17,855

















16,789













Cost of revenues, other













256

















394

















752

















655













Selling, general and administrative













8,192

















9,101

















33,793

















38,975













Selling, general and administrative, related party













12

















(41





)













42

















152













Research and development













796

















33

















2,089

















77













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













-

















-

















-

















100























































































Total operating expenses

























14,272

































14,462

































54,531

































56,748





























































































Loss from operations

























(1,712









)

























(3,867









)

























(17,210









)

























(22,677









)





















































































Other income (expense)











































































Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













351

















4,455

















1,680

















6,456













Warrant inducement expense













-

















(1,045





)













-

















(1,045





)









Excess of warrant fair value over offering proceeds













-

















(2,272





)













-

















(2,272





)









Change in fair value of investment, related party













(1





)













(786





)













(14





)













(7,421





)









Gain on legal settlement





























7,385

















-

















7,385













Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















(316





)













-













Interest expense, net













(40





)













(211





)













(2,035





)













(468





)









Other income (expense), net













4

















(140





)













158

















(75





)



















































































Total other income (expense)

























314

































7,386

































(527









)

























2,560





























































































Income (loss) before income taxes

























(1,398









)

























3,519





























(17,737









)

























(20,117









)











Income tax expense













(2





)













(6





)













22

















14























































































Net income (loss)

















$









(1,396









)

















$









3,525





















$









(17,759









)

















$









(20,131









)























































































Income (loss) per common share:













































































Basic and diluted









$





(0.19





)









$





1.65













$





(3.22





)









$





(13.02





)





















































































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













































































Basic and diluted













7,519,210

















2,140,400

















5,516,334

















1,546,297



















BIOFRONTERA INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(In Thousands)



























Years ended December 31,

































2024

























2023





















Cash flows from operating activities:



















































































Net loss









$





(17,759





)









$





(20,131





)

















































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used in operations

















































































Gain on legal settlement













-

















(7,385





)









Depreciation













92

















86













Amortization of right-of-use assets













728

















560













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













329

















418













Realized/unrealized loss in investment, related party













14

















7,421













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













-

















100













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(1,680





)













(6,456





)









Warrant inducement expense













-

















1,045













Excess of warrant fair value over offering proceeds













-

















2,272













Stock-based compensation













1,019

















1,045













Provision for inventory obsolescence













-

















-













Provision for doubtful accounts













162

















122













Loss on debt extinguishment













316

















-













Non-cash interest expense













297

















402























































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











































Accounts receivable













(315





)













(1,536





)









Other receivables, related party













2

















6,470













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(141





)













174













Other assets, related party













5,159

















(5,159





)









Inventories













4,233

















(3,750





)









Accounts payable













(1,452





)













2,029













Accounts payable, related parties, net













(355





)













4,386













Operating lease liabilities













(689





)













(657





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(230





)













(6,351





)



















































Cash flows used in operating activities

























(10,270









)

























(24,895









)





















































Cash flows from investing activities











































Sales of investment, related party













57

















624













Purchase of intangible assets













(50





)













-













Purchases of property and equipment













(10





)













(5





)



















































Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

























(3









)

























619





























































Cash flows from financing activities











































Proceeds from issuance of Series B-1 preferred stock and warrants to purchase series B-3 preferred stock, net of issuance costs













7,662

















-













Proceeds from issuance of Series B-3 preferred stock from exercise of warrants













7,438

















-













Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs













4,050

















-













Proceeds from line of credit













-

















21,448













Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants













-

















4,507













Proceeds from short term debt













-

















3,800













Payment of short-term debt













(4,315





)













(21,344





)



















































Cash flows provided by financing activities

























14,835

































8,411





























































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

























4,562

































(15,865









)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the year

























1,543

































17,408





























































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the year

















$









6,105

























$









1,543































































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information













































Interest paid









$





1,728













$





125













Interest paid, related party









$





-













$





22













Income tax paid, net









$





24













$





15

























































Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities













































Release of start-up cost financing obligation as part of legal settlement









$





-













$





(7,300





)









Release of contingent consideration obligation as part of legal settlement









$





-













$





(2,500





)









Transfer of investment as part of legal settlement









$





-













$





2,415













Addition of right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities









$





55













$





800



















BIOFRONTERA INC.









ADJUSTED EBITDA









(







In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares







)





















Three Months Ended









December 31,

















Year Ended









December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023





















Net income (loss)

















$









(1,396









)

















$









3,525

























$









(17,759









)

















$









(20,131









)











Interest expense, net













40

















212

















2,035

















468













Income tax expense













(3





)













(6





)













22

















14













Depreciation and amortization













34

















125

















421

















504















EBITDA

























(1,325









)

























3,856

































(15,281









)

























(19,145









)



















































































Change in fair value of contingent consideration













-

















-

















-

















100













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(351





)













(4,455





)













(1,680





)













(6,456





)









Warrant inducement expense













-

















1,045

















-

















1,045













Excess of warrant fair value over offering proceeds













-

















2,272

















-

















2,272













Change in fair value of investment, related party













2

















786

















14

















7,421













Gain on legal settlement













-

















(7,385





)













-

















(7,385





)









Loss on debt extinguishment













-

















-

















316

















-













Legal settlement expenses













-

















-

















-

















1,225













Stock based compensation













299

















228

















1,019

















1,045













Expensed issuance costs













-

















422

















354

















422















Adjusted EBITDA

















$









(1,375









)

















$









(3,231









)

















$









(15,258









)

















$









(19,456









)















Adjusted EBITDA margin





































-10.9













%





































-30.5













%

































-40.9





%

























-57.1













%











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.