Is Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Biofrontera Inc. is one of 928 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Biofrontera Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFRI's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BFRI has returned 55.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.3%. This means that Biofrontera Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.1%.

Over the past three months, Brookdale Senior Living's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Biofrontera Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 449 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21% so far this year, meaning that BFRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brookdale Senior Living falls under the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.2%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Biofrontera Inc. and Brookdale Senior Living as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

