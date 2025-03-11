BIOFRONTERA Earnings Preview: Recent $BFRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOFRONTERA ($BFRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,821,110 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.
BIOFRONTERA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of BIOFRONTERA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 316,428 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,906
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 309,663 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,532
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 45,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,658
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 44,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,075
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. removed 25,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,250
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 18,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,681
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,974 shares (+354.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,961
