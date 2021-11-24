Biofrontera Continues Rally

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) shares are surging more than 133 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since yesterday. The dermatological products company said it has scheduled its third-quarter results on November 30. Currently, shares are at $6.21, up 135.99 percent from the previous close of $2.63 on a volume of 76,725,418. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.25-$6.38 on average volume of 1,734,583.

