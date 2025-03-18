News & Insights

BioTech
BFRI

Biofrontera Completes Patient Enrollment In Phase 3 Study Of Ameluz For Actinic Keratoses

March 18, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI), Tuesday announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial for Ameluz or aminolaevulinic acid hydrochloride topical gel, 10 percent, for the treatment of actinic keratoses or AKs on the extremities, neck, and trunk.

This study marks a key step in expanding the use of Photodynamic Therapy or PDT beyond the face and scalp.

The trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Ameluz® in treating AKs on sun-exposed areas of the body using PDT with a RhodoLED lamp.

A total of 172 patients were enrolled, with treatments expected to be completed by the third quarter 2025 and follow-up continuing until the second quarter 2026.

Biofrontera plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA to the FDA in the second half of 2026, pending successful results.

This key catalyst highlights Biofrontera's commitment to expanding treatment options for actinic keratoses, a condition affecting millions worldwide.

Currently, BFRI is trading at $1.05 up by 3.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.