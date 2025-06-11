Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Successful Passage of All Resolutions at General Meeting

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals announces all resolutions passed at its General Meeting, enabling share value reduction and director allotment authority.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC announced that all resolutions at its General Meeting on June 11, 2025, were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included a reduction in the nominal value per ordinary share without affecting the total number of shares outstanding, and granting the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis. Biodexa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for unmet medical needs, with key programs such as eRapa for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, tolimidone for type 1 diabetes, and MTX110 for aggressive brain cancers. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, UK, and emphasizes its advanced drug delivery technologies.

Potential Positives

All four resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed, indicating strong shareholder support for the company's proposed changes.



The passed resolutions grant Directors the authority to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis, providing the company with greater flexibility to raise capital when needed.



The company's focus on developing innovative treatments for diseases with unmet medical needs positions it favorably in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Biodexa's proprietary drug delivery technologies enhance the potential effectiveness of its lead development programs, which may attract further investment and interest in its pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The decision to reduce the nominal value per ordinary share may be perceived negatively by investors, potentially indicating financial distress or lack of confidence in the company's stock value.

The approval of resolutions granting directors authority to allot shares on a non-pre-emptive basis could dilute existing shareholder value if new shares are issued in the future.

The press release emphasizes the company's clinical stage status, which may raise concerns about its ability to bring products to market successfully and generate revenue.

FAQ

What was the outcome of Biodexa's General Meeting on June 11, 2025?

All four resolutions proposed at Biodexa's General Meeting were passed by the shareholders.

Where can I find details about the resolutions passed?

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting on Biodexa's website.

What are the effects of Resolves 1 and 4 from the General Meeting?

Resolutions 1 and 4 reduce the nominal value per ordinary share without changing the number of shares outstanding.

What positions do Resolutions 2 and 3 grant the Directors?

Resolutions 2 and 3 grant Directors authority to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis.

What types of diseases is Biodexa developing treatments for?

Biodexa is developing treatments for diseases with unmet medical needs, including cancers and type 1 diabetes.

June 11, 2025







Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC









Result of General Meeting







Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs announces, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, all four resolutions put to the Company’s shareholders were duly passed.





The full text of, inter alia, the resolutions proposed and passed at the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting can be found in the Notice of the General Meeting on the Company's website at:



https://biodexapharma.com/investors/corporate-governance/#agms



.





The effect of resolutions 1 and 4 is solely to reduce the nominal, or par, value per ordinary share. There is no change to the number of ordinary shares outstanding.





The effect of resolutions 2 and 3 is to grant the Directors the authority to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis.



















About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC







Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative products for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead development programs include eRapa, under development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer; tolimidone, under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and MTX110, which is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications.





eRapa is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus. Rapamycin is an mTOR (mammalian Target Of Rapamycin) inhibitor. mTOR has been shown to have a significant role in the signalling pathway that regulates cellular metabolism, growth and proliferation and is activated during tumorigenesis.





Tolimidone is an orally delivered, potent and selective inhibitor of Lyn kinase. Lyn is a member of the Src family of protein tyrosine kinases, which is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, in neural tissues, liver, and adipose tissue. Tolimidone demonstrates glycaemic control via insulin sensitization in animal models of diabetes and has the potential to become a first in class blood glucose modulating agent.





MTX110 is a solubilized formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumor, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and potentially avoiding systemic toxicity.





Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit



www.biodexapharma.com



Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation. All statements contained in this announcement that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved.” Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.





Reference should be made to those documents that Biodexa shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Biodexa in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Biodexa are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under relevant laws in the United States, Biodexa does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or events otherwise arising.



