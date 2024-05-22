News & Insights

Stocks

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Launches Series G Warrants

May 22, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) has released an update.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has issued Series G Warrants, allowing holders to purchase ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs) starting May 22, 2024, until May 22, 2029. These securities have not been registered and hence are subject to certain conditions for sale or transfer, as dictated by the Securities Act. The exercise price for the warrants, which must be paid in full upon exercise, is defined within the agreement and is subject to adjustments as specified.

For further insights into BDRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.