Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Launches Series G Warrants

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) has released an update.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has issued Series G Warrants, allowing holders to purchase ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs) starting May 22, 2024, until May 22, 2029. These securities have not been registered and hence are subject to certain conditions for sale or transfer, as dictated by the Securities Act. The exercise price for the warrants, which must be paid in full upon exercise, is defined within the agreement and is subject to adjustments as specified.

