Biodexa Pharmaceuticals: European Commission Grants Orphan Drug Designation For ERapa

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) announced the European Commission has granted Orphan Drug Designation for eRapa in familial adenomatous polyposis. The company said the Phase 3 study of eRapa in FAP is in the final stages of implementation.

"This Orphan Drug Designation is another important step as we move our FAP program forward into a registrational Phase 3 study," said Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are down 15% in pre-market trade on Monday.

