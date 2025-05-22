Biodesix to Present New Data on Host Immune Classifier for NSCLC at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Biodesix to present new cancer survival data at ASCO 2025, highlighting the impact of the VeriStrat test in treatment decisions.

Biodesix, Inc. announced that it will present new data at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting regarding the use of its VeriStrat test to predict survival outcomes in patients with PD-L1 ≥50% metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing chemoimmunotherapy. The study, featuring over 5,000 patients, reveals significant findings, particularly showing that those with a "VeriStrat Poor" result have over three times higher two-year survival rates when treated with a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy compared to immunotherapy alone. The test categorizes patients’ immune responses as either "Hot" or "Cold," aiding oncologists in treatment decision-making. Biodesix’s ongoing research also suggests potential applications of the VeriStrat test for other solid tumors, with results expected later in 2025.

Significant presentation of new data at the prestigious 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, demonstrating Biodesix's ongoing commitment to advancing cancer treatment.

New findings highlight the effectiveness of the VeriStrat test in predicting improved overall survival for patients with non-small cell lung cancer when using a combined immunotherapy and chemotherapy approach.

The data supports potential decision-making improvements for oncologists, enhancing personalized treatment strategies for lung cancer patients, which could lead to better patient outcomes.

Indication that the VeriStrat test may extend its applicability to other solid tumors, suggesting future growth opportunities for Biodesix's diagnostic solutions.

The mention of adverse reactions to immunotherapy treatments raises concerns about the potential risks associated with their products.



The reliance on the VeriStrat test for treatment decision-making suggests that not all patients may benefit from available therapies, which could indicate limitations in their diagnostic capabilities.



The upcoming data release from a different ongoing study may imply that current results are preliminary and not yet fully validated, potentially affecting the credibility of the findings presented.

What is the focus of Biodesix's presentation at ASCO 2025?

Biodesix will present data on using a host immune classifier to predict survival in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

Who will present the data at the ASCO Annual Meeting?

The data will be presented by Dr. Vamsidhar Velcheti, MD, from NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.

What is the VeriStrat test used for?

The VeriStrat test measures a patient's immune response to lung cancer, classifying results as either Hot (Good) or Cold (Poor).

What did the new data reveal about treatment outcomes?

The data showed significant overall survival improvement for patients with VeriStrat Poor results receiving immunotherapy plus chemotherapy.

Are there ongoing studies related to the VeriStrat test?

Yes, there are preliminary results from another study suggesting the VeriStrat test may have applications in other solid tumors.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced today that new data will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31st. The presentation titled “



Host immune classifier to predict survival with chemoimmunotherapy in PD-L1 ≥50% metastatic NSCLC



” features data from the INSIGHT study (NCT03289780) which enrolled greater than 5,000 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data will be presented by Dr. Vamsidhar Velcheti, MD, Director of Thoracic Oncology at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.





The VeriStrat test measures a patient’s immune response to lung cancer and is reported as either Host Immune Classifier Hot (





VeriStrat Good





) or Host Immune Classifier Cold (





VeriStrat Poor





). The new data strengthens prior findings and demonstrates statistically significant improvement of overall survival (OS) in patients with a





VeriStrat Poor





result when receiving immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy versus immunotherapy as a single agent. Notably, the two-year survival rate was more than three times higher in patients receiving immunotherapy plus chemotherapy compared to those who received immunotherapy alone. Additionally, patients with a





VeriStrat Good





result had comparable survival when receiving either treatment regimen.





“Immunotherapy treatments represent one of the most important recent innovations in lung cancer treatment, unfortunately some patients do not respond to these treatments while others may experience adverse reactions,” said Gary Pestano, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Biodesix. “This new data suggests that the VeriStrat test has the potential to help oncologists evaluate the benefits and risks of certain treatments for specific patients. The VeriStrat test may then be an aid in decision-making on whether to escalate or de-escalate treatment and improve patient outcomes.”





Preliminary results from a different ongoing study suggest that the VeriStrat test may have similar indications in patients with other types of solid tumors. Data from this study is expected to be published later in 2025.







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit



biodesix.com



Media:







Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix







natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com







(720) 925-9285







Investors:







Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR Healthcare







chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com







(339) 970-2843



