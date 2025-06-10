Biodesix Partners with APAPP to Enhance Lung Cancer Education and Access to Diagnostic Tools

Biodesix partners with APAPP to provide educational resources for lung cancer risk assessment and treatment decision support.

Quiver AI Summary

Biodesix, Inc. has announced a partnership with the Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP) to enhance educational resources for healthcare providers focusing on lung cancer risk assessment and treatment. This collaboration aims to improve access to timely care for patients at risk of lung cancer, a disease that is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. The initiative will include educational programs on Biodesix's blood-based tests, such as the Nodify Lung® and IQLung® tests, which are designed to aid in the early detection and personalized treatment decisions for lung cancer. Leaders from both organizations expressed their commitment to empowering healthcare providers with knowledge and tools to improve patient outcomes in diverse care settings.

Potential Positives

Biodesix's partnership with APAPP will enhance educational resources for Lung Health providers, potentially leading to improved patient care and outcomes in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The collaboration seeks to address significant public health concerns surrounding lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., thereby positioning Biodesix as a proactive player in combating this critical health issue.

This initiative underscores Biodesix's commitment to patient-centric care and its role in advancing diagnostic options, which could strengthen its brand reputation in the healthcare community.

Potential Negatives

Partnerships may indicate a need for enhanced education and resources, potentially highlighting previous shortcomings in Biodesix's outreach or provider education regarding lung cancer detection.

The press release emphasizes the high mortality rate of lung cancer, which may indirectly draw attention to the urgency and critical nature of Biodesix's services, suggesting potential pressure on the company to demonstrate effectiveness and reliability in its diagnostic solutions.

The focus on bringing resources to diverse care settings may reflect challenges in accessibility or utilization of existing services, indicating potential gaps in Biodesix’s market reach or customer engagement.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Biodesix and APAPP partnership?

The partnership aims to provide educational programs to improve access and care for patients at risk of lung cancer.

What diagnostic tests are being promoted in this collaboration?

The collaboration promotes Nodify Lung® blood-based tests for risk assessment and IQLung® blood-based tests for treatment decision support.

Why is lung cancer a focus for Biodesix and APAPP?

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the U.S., with 1 in 18 Americans likely to be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Who can benefit from the educational resources provided?

Lung health providers, including those in both rural and metropolitan healthcare settings, will benefit from these educational resources.

What is Biodesix’s goal with this collaboration?

Biodesix aims to improve patient care outcomes through earlier detection and personalized treatment options for lung disease.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced today that it is partnering with the Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers (APAPP) to bring new educational programs aimed at their professional membership to better provide access and timely care to patients at risk for lung cancer.





In this novel partnership, the two organizations will launch new educational resources for Lung Health providers on innovative lung nodule risk assessment testing, such as the Nodify Lung



®



blood-based tests, or cancer treatment decision support testing, such as the IQLung



®



blood-based tests. According to the American Lung Association, Lung Cancer is the deadliest of all cancers, killing almost as many Americans annually as breast, prostate, and colon cancers



combined



.





As part of this collaboration, Biodesix and APAPP will introduce new programs to educate and empower providers that practice in diverse care settings, both rural and metropolitan, managing large diverse patient populations, often with minimal resources.





“We are excited to collaborate in building awareness on how to improve patient care and outcomes for earlier detection and diagnosis of lung cancer through Biodesix blood tests,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Sadly, the latest statistics indicate that 1 in 18 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. We want patients and providers to know that there are diagnostic options available to expedite earlier diagnosis and to personalize treatment decisions.”





“APPs are some of the most patient-centric and patient-driven individuals within the healthcare system,” said Corinne Young, President & Founder, Association of Pulmonary Advanced Practice Providers. “An important part of supporting patients with lung nodules or with a lung cancer diagnosis is to be educated on the diagnostic tools that can give the patients





peace of mind





. APAPP is happy to partner with Biodesix to further our commitment to support our professional members so that they may provide the best patient care options.”







About APAPP







APAPP is the first association solely focused on Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) working in the realms of pulmonary medicine. For the first time, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants can join together under one membership to work towards a common goal of excellence in pulmonology medicine.







About Biodesix







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung



®



Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung



®



Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit



biodesix.com



.







Contacts:









APAPP:







Corinne Young, MSN, FNP, FCCP





President & Founder, APAPP







corinne@pulmapp.com







(719) 425-7040







Biodesix:







Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications







natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com







(720) 925-9285



