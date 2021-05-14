Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a mediocre week for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$12.59 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$29m beat expectations by 10%, statutory losses ballooned to US$0.26 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:BDSX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Biodesix are now predicting revenues of US$86.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 53% to US$1.17. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$81.9m and losses of US$1.01 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a noticeable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$27.33, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Biodesix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$23.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Biodesix's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Biodesix's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 34% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 195% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Biodesix's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Biodesix. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Biodesix going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Biodesix that we have uncovered.

