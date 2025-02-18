Biodesix, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Biodesix will announce its Q4 2024 financial results on March 3, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Biodesix, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 3, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update; registration links for the webcast and Q&A session are provided. Biodesix is known for its diagnostic solutions, particularly in pulmonology, and has five Medicare-covered tests to assess lung cancer and other pulmonary conditions. The release also includes a caution about the inherent risks in forward-looking statements, referring to potential impacts from various factors including market conditions and healthcare trends.

Potential Positives

Biodesix will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, indicating the company is on track with its reporting schedule, which may boost investor confidence.

The conference call and webcast will provide an opportunity for management to discuss financial results and offer a business update, fostering transparency with stakeholders.

Biodesix highlights its position as a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests, which may enhance its credibility and attract potential clients or partners.

The Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ test portfolio are emphasized as innovative tools that improve patient care and support treatment decisions, demonstrating Biodesix's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which may generate concern among investors.

The statement on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern raises potential red flags about its financial stability.

The mention of risks related to revenue collection and other operational factors may create apprehension regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

When will Biodesix release its financial results for 2024?

Biodesix will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on March 3, 2025.

What time is the Biodesix conference call?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2025.

How can I register for the Biodesix webcast?

Listeners can register for the webcast via the link provided in the announcement.

Will there be a replay of the Biodesix financial call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on Biodesix's investor website approximately two hours after the call.

What diagnostics does Biodesix offer for lung cancer patients?

Biodesix offers the IQLung™ test portfolio which supports treatment decisions for lung cancer patients across all stages.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 3 purchases buying 400,253 shares for an estimated $493,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY has made 3 purchases buying 106,200 shares for an estimated $137,629 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATIENCE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $103,710

SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,400 shares for an estimated $82,538 .

. MATTHEW STROBECK has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANY MASSARANY purchased 22,500 shares for an estimated $30,865

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,635 shares for an estimated $24,149 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,989 shares for an estimated $16,843 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175 shares for an estimated $16,074 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,833 shares for an estimated $3,638.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Biodesix, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after the close of trading on Monday, March 3. Biodesix management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





Listeners can register for the webcast via this



link



. Analysts who wish to participate in the question and answer session should use this



link





.



A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.







About Biodesix







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company with five Medicare-covered tests available for pulmonology patients. The Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment evaluates the risk of malignancy in pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The IQLung™ test portfolio for lung cancer patients supports treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer and expedites personalized treatment. In addition, Biodesix collaborates with the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies to provide biomarker discovery, diagnostic test development, and clinical trial support services. For more information, visit



biodesix.com



.





Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of backlog and the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital including under the term loan facility, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, and the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Biodesix and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 1, 2024 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2024, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Media:









Natalie St. Denis











Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com











(720) 925-9285









Investors:









Chris Brinzey











chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com











(339) 970-2843





