Biodesix, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13

Biodesix will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Biodesix, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 13, with a conference call and webcast scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results and company updates. Interested listeners can register for the webcast, and analysts can participate in a question-and-answer session. A recording of the webcast will be available on the company's investor website shortly after its conclusion. Biodesix specializes in diagnostic solutions to enhance patient care for those with lung disease, and this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, Biodesix's trademarks include Nodify Lung and IQLung, and further details can be found on their website.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 3 purchases buying 400,253 shares for an estimated $493,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY has made 3 purchases buying 106,200 shares for an estimated $137,629 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATIENCE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $103,710

SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,400 shares for an estimated $82,538 .

. MATTHEW STROBECK has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANY MASSARANY purchased 22,500 shares for an estimated $30,865

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,635 shares for an estimated $24,149 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,989 shares for an estimated $16,843 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175 shares for an estimated $16,074 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,833 shares for an estimated $3,638.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Biodesix, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 13. Biodesix management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





Listeners can register for the webcast via this



link



. Analysts who wish to participate in the question and answer session should use this



link





.



A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.







About Biodesix







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Diagnostic Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit



biodesix.com



.





Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of backlog and the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital including under the term loan facility, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, and the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Biodesix and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 1, 2024 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2024, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Media:









Natalie St. Denis











Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com











(720) 925-9285









Investors:









Chris Brinzey











chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com











(339) 970-2843





