Biodesix, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$8.25 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.25 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$9.14 million, or -$0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.3% to $20.43 million from $14.67 million last year.

Biodesix, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

