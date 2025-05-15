Biodesix, Inc. to Present New Data on Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Testing at ISPOR and ATS 2025 Conferences

Biodesix presents new research on lung cancer diagnosis and testing at ISPOR and ATS conferences, highlighting significant clinical challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Biodesix, Inc. has announced that new research will be showcased at upcoming conferences, including the ISPOR 2025 Annual Meeting in Montreal and the ATS 2025 International Conference in San Francisco. The study presented by Kimberly Le highlights that around two-thirds of patients with detected lung nodules do not undergo further clinical work-up, while many that do face issues of over- or under-treatment. Significant findings include that 60% of biopsies were conducted on benign nodules and that a notable percentage of malignant nodules did not receive timely follow-up scans. Additionally, Sonu Sahni will present a study on the effectiveness of Nodify Lung testing at the ATS conference, emphasizing its value in lung cancer screening and management. Biodesix aims to enhance clinical decision-making for lung disease through its diagnostic solutions, contributing evidence for the clinical adoption of its tests.

Potential Positives

Presence at notable conferences (ISPOR and ATS) enhances Biodesix's visibility and credibility in the diagnostic solutions field.

Presentation of significant research data on lung cancer diagnosis highlights the company's role in addressing critical healthcare challenges.

The study results underscore the need for improved triage methods, positioning Biodesix's diagnostic solutions as vital to enhancing patient outcomes in lung cancer management.

Evidence supporting clinical adoption and payer coverage of Biodesix's tests may lead to increased market penetration and revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights high rates of over- and under-treatment in lung nodule patients, indicating significant lapses in the current diagnostic and treatment processes that could reflect poorly on the company's products and the clinical practices associated with them.

The findings that 60% of biopsies were performed on benign lung nodules raise concerns about the efficacy of current diagnostic protocols, which may impact the perceived reliability of Biodesix's testing solutions.

The presentation discusses the urgent need for better methods to triage patients, suggesting that existing solutions may be inadequate and potentially undermining Biodesix's position in the market for lung cancer diagnostics.

FAQ

What new data will Biodesix present at ISPOR 2025?

Biodesix will present data on the time to diagnosis of lung cancer from pulmonary nodule identification, based on a study of over 350,000 patients.

When will Biodesix present at the ATS 2025 Conference?

The presentation at the ATS 2025 Conference is scheduled for Monday, May 19 at 2:30 pm ET.

What challenges in lung nodule management does Biodesix address?

The challenges include high rates of over- and under-treatment and insufficient clinical work-up after lung nodule discovery.

What is the Nodify Lung testing study's focus?

The study evaluates the utilization of Nodify Lung testing for pulmonary nodule risk stratification in a real-world clinical setting.

How do Biodesix diagnostic tests improve patient care?

Biodesix tests, like Nodify Lung and IQLung, help clinicians make informed decisions, expediting personalized care for lung disease patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $356,840 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,435 shares for an estimated $78,663 .

. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $40,561

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,656 shares for an estimated $23,147 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,004 shares for an estimated $16,368 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,193 shares for an estimated $15,636 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,854 shares for an estimated $3,434.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDSX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDSX forecast page.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Biodesix, Inc.





(Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced that new data will be presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2025 Annual Meeting in Montreal, Quebec and at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference in San Francisco, California.





The presentation titled “



Time to Diagnosis of Lung Cancer from Identification of a Pulmonary Nodule in the United States



” was presented yesterday by Kimberly Le, Biodesix Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at ISPOR 2025.





This study included over 350,000 patients with medical claims for lung nodules from 2015 through 2017. The results reinforce prior literature findings indicating that approximately two thirds of patients do not receive any clinical work-up after lung nodule discovery, and high rates of over- and under-treatment in those patients who do receive clinical work-up. Importantly, 60% of biopsies were performed on



benign



lung nodules and 35% of malignant nodules received



a follow-up CT scan



prior to diagnosis, suggesting the need for better methods to triage patients to expedite the appropriate course of treatment.





The presentation titled “



Utilization of Proteomic Testing in Pulmonary Nodule Risk Stratification at a Safety-Net Hospital: An Observational Study



” will be presented by Sonu Sahni, MD, Director of Lung Cancer Screening at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York at the ATS 2025 Conference on Monday, May 19 at 2:30 pm ET.





This independent, single-center study characterizes the results of 103 patients who received Nodify Lung testing in real-world clinical practice at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. The results highlight the role of Nodify Lung testing within a lung cancer screening program and the potential to guide management decisions through a high proportion of actionable results.





“These presentations demonstrate both the challenges in managing large populations of patients with lung nodules and how Biodesix diagnostic testing is being incorporated to augment clinical decision making,” said Kieran O’Kane, Chief Commercial Officer at Biodesix. “These studies contribute to the growing body of evidence that supports the widespread clinical adoption and payer coverage of our tests.”







About Biodesix







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung



®



Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit





biodesix.com





.





Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.







Contacts:









Media:







Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix









natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com









(720) 925-9285







Investors:







Chris Brinzey, Partner, Westwicke









chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com









(339) 970-2843



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.