Biodesix, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7

Biodesix will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Biodesix, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, following the market's close, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Analysts can participate in a question and answer session by registering through a provided link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's investor website shortly after the call concludes. Biodesix is focused on improving patient care through its diagnostic tests for lung disease and supports biopharmaceutical and research institutions with development services. The press release includes cautionary notes about forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Biodesix is scheduled to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call and webcast for discussing financial performance and business updates, promoting engagement with stakeholders.

Biodesix emphasizes its commitment to improving clinical care and outcomes through its diagnostic solutions, highlighting the value of its products in personalized medicine for lung disease.

The company's developmental services offer significant support to leading biopharmaceutical and life sciences institutions, potentially enhancing revenue and partnerships in the diagnostic field.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains extensive forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainty and risks associated with the company's financial outlook and operational performance.

The mention of potential risks related to the impact of a pandemic, including COVID-19, suggests ongoing vulnerabilities in the company’s business model and operations.

There is a cautionary note about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, which raises concerns about its financial stability and investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Biodesix announce its second quarter financial results?

Biodesix will announce its second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, after the close of trading.

What time is the Biodesix conference call?

The conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I register for the Biodesix webcast?

Listeners can register for the webcast via the link provided in the press release.

Is a replay of the Biodesix financial results call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company's investor website approximately two hours after the call ends.

What services does Biodesix provide?

Biodesix offers diagnostic tests and development services for biopharmaceutical and research institutions to improve clinical care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BDSX Data Alerts

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 2 purchases buying 4,723,239 shares for an estimated $1,316,624 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,435 shares for an estimated $78,663 .

. ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,656 shares for an estimated $23,147 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,004 shares for an estimated $16,368 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,193 shares for an estimated $15,636 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,854 shares for an estimated $3,434.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDSX forecast page.

$BDSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BDSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BDSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Bill Bonello from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $1.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Thomas Flaten from Lake Street set a target price of $2.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.5 on 05/14/2025

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Biodesix, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 7. Biodesix management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





Listeners can register for the webcast via this



link



. Analysts who wish to participate in the question and answer session should use this



link





.



A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Participants are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.







About Biodesix







Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit



biodesix.com



.





Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of backlog and the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital including under the term loan facility, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, and the impact of a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Biodesix and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release and additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 1, 2024 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2024, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Media:









Natalie St. Denis











Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com











(720) 925-9285









Investors:









Chris Brinzey











chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com











(339) 970-2843





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.