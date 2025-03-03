BIODESIX Earnings Results: $BDSX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIODESIX ($BDSX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $20,430,000, beating estimates of $20,279,303 by $150,697.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BDSX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BIODESIX Insider Trading Activity

BIODESIX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 3 purchases buying 400,253 shares for an estimated $493,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY has made 3 purchases buying 106,200 shares for an estimated $137,629 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATIENCE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $103,710

SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,400 shares for an estimated $82,538 .

. MATTHEW STROBECK has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANY MASSARANY purchased 22,500 shares for an estimated $30,865

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,635 shares for an estimated $24,149 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,989 shares for an estimated $16,843 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175 shares for an estimated $16,074 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,833 shares for an estimated $3,638.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BIODESIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of BIODESIX stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BIODESIX Government Contracts

We have seen $402,278 of award payments to $BDSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.