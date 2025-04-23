Biodesix and Bio-Rad Laboratories Collaborate on Research Revealing ctDNA's Role in Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Biodesix and Bio-Rad support ctDNA research, potentially improving cancer treatment outcomes through innovative diagnostic methods.

Quiver AI Summary

Biodesix, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories have collaborated on new research findings from the ctMoniTR Project, published in Clinical Cancer Research, which demonstrate a strong connection between circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels and treatment outcomes in cancer patients. The project, led by Friends of Cancer Research, aims to establish whether ctDNA fluctuations can predict patient responses to therapy. Initial results linked ctDNA changes with overall survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, while the new data expands the analysis to other solid tumors and therapies such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Biodesix provided data through Bio-Rad's Droplet Digital PCR technology, highlighting the significance of this research in enhancing therapeutic development and clinical care. The advancements will be showcased at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Potential Positives

Biodesix's involvement in the ctMoniTR Project highlights its commitment to advancing cancer care through innovative diagnostics, potentially enhancing its reputation in the industry.

The strong association found between ctDNA levels and treatment outcomes could pave the way for new testing services, positively impacting Biodesix's market position.

Collaboration with Bio-Rad Laboratories on this important project may strengthen their partnership, leading to future joint ventures or product developments.

Biodesix is poised to present advancements at the prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which could increase visibility and attract interest from key stakeholders in the medical community.

Potential Negatives

Biodesix's involvement in research with a partner (Bio-Rad) may raise concerns about reliance on external collaboration for its advancements, potentially questioning its independent research capabilities.

The mention of forward-looking statements includes numerous risks and uncertainties, which might indicate potential challenges that could impact the company’s future performance and investor confidence.

There is no mention of specific successful outcomes from the research, which could imply uncertainty regarding the effectiveness and market acceptance of its ctDNA testing solutions.

FAQ

What is the ctMoniTR Project about?

The ctMoniTR Project aims to determine if changes in ctDNA levels can predict patient treatment outcomes in cancer therapy.

How did Biodesix contribute to the ctMoniTR Project?

Biodesix provided data using Bio-Rad's Droplet Digital™ PCR technology to detect ctDNA in patient samples.

What are the potential benefits of ctDNA analysis?

Changes in ctDNA levels could enhance therapeutic development programs and improve clinical cancer care outcomes.

What kind of testing does Biodesix offer?

Biodesix provides ctDNA testing as part of its Development Services portfolio, utilizing ddPCR technology for accuracy.

When will advancements in ctDNA applications be presented?

Advancements in ctDNA, combined with proteomics for MRD detection, will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting on April 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BDSX Insider Trading Activity

$BDSX insiders have traded $BDSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK W SCHULER has made 3 purchases buying 400,253 shares for an estimated $493,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. JR KENNEDY has made 3 purchases buying 106,200 shares for an estimated $137,629 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN PATIENCE purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $103,710

SCOTT HUTTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 87,400 shares for an estimated $82,538 .

. MATTHEW STROBECK has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $55,915 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HANY MASSARANY purchased 22,500 shares for an estimated $30,865

ROBIN HARPER COWIE (CFO, Sec'y & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,635 shares for an estimated $24,149 .

. KIERAN O'KANE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,989 shares for an estimated $16,843 .

. GARY ANTHONY PESTANO (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175 shares for an estimated $16,074 .

. CHRIS VAZQUEZ (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,833 shares for an estimated $3,638.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $BDSX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Colo. and HERCULES, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO), a global leader in life science research and diagnostics products, contributed to new research findings from



Friends of Cancer Research’s





(Friends’





) ctMoniTR Project



,



recently published in Clinical Cancer Research (CCR).



The findings demonstrate a strong association between changes in levels of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and treatment outcomes, offering the potential for integration of ctDNA analysis in therapeutic development programs, and clinical cancer care.





The



ctMoniTR Project



(ctDNA to Monitor Treatment Response) was designed to determine whether changes in levels of ctDNA predict treatment outcomes for patients. Results from the first phase of the project demonstrated a strong link between changes in ctDNA and overall survival in patients with aNSCLC treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology). The new data, from the second phase of ctMoniTR, expands the analysis to additional solid tumor types and treatment categories, including patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.





Led by



Friends,



collaborators included Biodesix alongside organizations from industry, government, academia, and advocacy groups. Biodesix contributed data generated using Bio-Rad Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) * technology to detect ctDNA from patient samples.





“Biodesix is proud to be a partner on this important project, which has the potential to support a transformation of therapeutic development and clinical cancer care,” said Gary Pestano, PhD, Chief Development Officer at Biodesix. “The ctMoniTR Project is aligned with the mission and vision of Biodesix Development Services, as we strive to challenge the science and solutions of today, in order to evolve and adapt clinical decision-making to improve patient care and outcomes.”





“We are very pleased that Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) was selected for use within this study,” said Steve Kulisch, Vice President Product Management, Digital Biology Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories. “These collaborations and research programs are vital as we work towards establishing novel methods for molecular residual disease monitoring in oncology, supporting the advancement of scientific research and ultimately healthcare.”





Beyond this specific research project, Biodesix offers ctDNA testing, using ddPCR technology, as part of its Development Services portfolio and is also exploring ctDNA in combination with proteomics to detect molecular residual disease (MRD). The latest advancements in this application will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 28



th



, 2025.





*Droplet Digital and ddPCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.







Media Contacts:







Biodesix, Inc.





Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications





+1 720-925-9285







Natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com







Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.





Katrina Academia, Inbound Marketing Manager





+1 510-356-7909









Katrina_academia@bio-rad.com









Zyme Communications (Bio-Rad PR firm)





Dr. Maria Spyrou





+44 (0) 7707 049 640









maria.spyrou@zymecommunications.com











To opt out from receiving press releases from Zyme Communications, please e-mail









info@zymecommunications.com









. To view our privacy policy,









click here







.







About Biodesix







Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics across disease states. For more information, visit biodesix.com.







About Bio-Rad







Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,700 employees and $2.7 billion in revenues in 2023. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit



bio-rad.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding our products and our expectations about our products. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include global economic and geopolitical conditions, our ability to develop and market new or improved products, our ability to compete effectively, international legal and regulatory risks, supply chain risks, and product quality and liability issues. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in both Biodesix and Bio-Rad's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Biodesix and Bio-Rad caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.