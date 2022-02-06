BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does BioDelivery Sciences International Carry?

As you can see below, BioDelivery Sciences International had US$58.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$78.4m a year prior. But it also has US$100.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$42.0m net cash.

NasdaqGS:BDSI Debt to Equity History February 6th 2022

A Look At BioDelivery Sciences International's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, BioDelivery Sciences International had liabilities of US$77.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$55.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$100.7m in cash and US$57.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$25.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that BioDelivery Sciences International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, BioDelivery Sciences International grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BioDelivery Sciences International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While BioDelivery Sciences International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, BioDelivery Sciences International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that BioDelivery Sciences International has net cash of US$42.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$38m, being 101% of its EBIT. So is BioDelivery Sciences International's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BioDelivery Sciences International .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.