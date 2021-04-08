BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study BioDelivery Sciences International's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BioDelivery Sciences International is:

24% = US$26m ÷ US$108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

BioDelivery Sciences International's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, BioDelivery Sciences International has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, BioDelivery Sciences International's considerable five year net income growth of 29% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that BioDelivery Sciences International's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 21% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:BDSI Past Earnings Growth April 8th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BioDelivery Sciences International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is BioDelivery Sciences International Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with BioDelivery Sciences International's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.