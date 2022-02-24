BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BDSI recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

BDSI has rallied 50.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates BDSI could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BDSI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BDSI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.