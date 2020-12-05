BioDelivery (BDSI) Up 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI). Shares have added about 9.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioDelivery due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

BioDelivery Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line

BioDelivery recorded earnings of 9 cents per share in third-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents per share. However, the reported earnings include share-based compensation and certain other expenses. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were 12 cents per share compared with earnings of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues totaled $39.4 million, up 30% from the year-ago period. Sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The uptick was mainly driven by higher sales of Belbuca and the addition of Symproic tablets to its portfolio. Sales were up 7.7% sequentially

Quarter in Detail

Belbuca generated revenues of $34.8 million in the quarter, up 7.7% sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, the top line soared 31%. Sales of the drug have been witnessing a strong uptrend since 2018.

Symproic sales in the third quarter were $3.5 million, up 2.9% sequentially and 59% year over year.

Belbuca and Symproic continued to gain market share. Both drugs hit an all-time high for prescription volume and market share during the third quarter.

Sales of Bunavail were $0.6 million in the third quarter compared with $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Product Royalty revenues in the third quarter were $0.65 million compared with $0.68 million in the year-ago period.

Operating expenses were down 3.8% year over year to $22.5 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted -8% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, BioDelivery has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, BioDelivery has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

