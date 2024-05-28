Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Reports Successful 2023 AGM

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2315) has released an update.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. recently held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with strong shareholder attendance, representing nearly 80% of voting shares. Specific shareholders, including major stakeholders and related parties, abstained from voting on certain resolutions due to regulatory advice. The AGM resolutions were all successfully passed by a poll, reflecting shareholder confidence and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

