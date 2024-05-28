News & Insights

Stocks

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Reports Successful 2023 AGM

May 28, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2315) has released an update.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. recently held its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with strong shareholder attendance, representing nearly 80% of voting shares. Specific shareholders, including major stakeholders and related parties, abstained from voting on certain resolutions due to regulatory advice. The AGM resolutions were all successfully passed by a poll, reflecting shareholder confidence and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into HK:2315 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.