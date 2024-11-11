Biocytogen announces Ideaya’s nomination of development candidate IDE034

News & Insights

Biocytogen announced that Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) has exercised the option for an exclusive worldwide license for Biocytogen’s B7H3/PTK7 BsADC program, IDE034, and has nominated it as a development candidate. Ideaya is targeting an Investigational New Drug submission to the U.S. FDA in 2025 for IDE034, pending the completion of ongoing preclinical and IND-enabling studies, to facilitate the initiation of first-in-human trials. Under the option and license agreement between Biocytogen and Ideaya, Biocytogen will receive upfront and option exercise fees, along with additional development and regulatory milestone payments, commercial milestone payments, and royalties on net sales, totaling $406.5M, including up to $100M in development and regulatory milestone payments. Based on the Human Protein Atlas database, B7H3/PTK7 has been reported to be co-expressed in multiple solid tumor types, including in lung, colorectal, and head and neck cancers at approximately 30%, 46% and 27%, respectively.

