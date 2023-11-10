News & Insights

Markets
BCRX

BioCryst: New Analysis Reveals Reduced Attack Rates In HAE With C1-INH Following ORLADEYO Treatment

November 10, 2023 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Friday new analyses of real-world use of oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) leading to a reduction in monthly attack rates in patients with hereditary angioedema or HAE who have normal C1-inhibitor (C1-INH) level and function.

In addition, the company revealed a new post-hoc analysis from the APeX-S clinical trial that showed a sustained reduction in HAE attacks compared to patients' self-reported baseline attack rates.

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of HAE in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. It is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of HAE in these patient population.

Ryan Arnold, chief medical officer of BioCryst, said, "There is a significant unmet need among people who live with HAE with normal C1-INH, and identifying optimal treatments has been challenging for these patients. These real-world observations suggest ORLADEYO can have a meaningful impact on the lives of people who have HAE with normal C1-INH. We look forward to continuing to evaluate our oral, once-daily prophylaxis as a treatment option for this subpopulation."

The company is presenting the data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), which is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., from November 9-13.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.