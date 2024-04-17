News & Insights

BioCryst: Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Approves ORLADEYO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency has granted approval for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older.

BioCryst has an exclusive collaboration with Pint Pharma to register and promote ORLADEYO in the pan-Latin America region. Pint is responsible for obtaining and maintaining all marketing authorizations and for commercializing ORLADEYO in the region.

"We are excited to announce that ORLADEYO is now approved in the region's largest market, following the positive regulatory decisions we received in Chile and Argentina last year," said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.

