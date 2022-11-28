BioCryst Says ORLADEYO Approved By Israeli Ministry Of Health To Prevent Hereditary Angioedema

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Monday that the Israeli Ministry of Health has granted marketing authorization for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older in Israel.

Neopharm Group has the exclusive rights to commercialize ORLADEYO in Israel and the company said it is working with its partner Neopharm to launch ORLADEYO in Israel.

ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

ORLADEYO was safe and well tolerated in clinical trials.

