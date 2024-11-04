BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( (BCRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company focused on developing oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics for hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. The company is known for its expertise in structure-guided drug design and has commercialized ORLADEYO, a once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported significant growth in ORLADEYO net revenue, reaching $116.3 million, an increase of 35.7% year-over-year. The company has adjusted its full-year 2024 ORLADEYO revenue guidance to $430-$435 million and introduced total product revenue guidance of $443-$448 million, factoring in additional revenue from RAPIVAB.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP operating profit of $7.7 million and a non-GAAP operating profit of $24.9 million for the third quarter. The company has also made advancements in its pipeline, with BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome entering clinical trials, and plans to advance avoralstat for diabetic macular edema in 2025.

Looking ahead, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is optimistic about achieving sustained revenue growth and reaching peak sales of $1 billion for ORLADEYO. The company is also poised for continued pipeline development and is approaching sustainable profitability with a positive outlook for future earnings and cash flow by 2026.

