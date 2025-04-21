BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BCRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

Full Release



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025.





BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.





The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2942 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-1866 for international callers. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at



www.biocryst.com



.







About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit



www.biocryst.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.





BCRXW









Contact







:







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910







jbluth@biocryst.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.