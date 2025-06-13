BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Receives INVIMA Approval for ORLADEYO® in Colombia for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' ORLADEYO® granted approval in Colombia for hereditary angioedema prophylaxis in patients 12 and older.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Colombia's National Institute of Drug and Food Surveillance (INVIMA) has approved ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), an oral medication for preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients aged 12 and older. This approval is a significant milestone toward expanding treatment options for HAE patients in Latin America, and BioCryst is collaborating with Pint Pharma GmbH to register and promote ORLADEYO in the region. ORLADEYO is the first oral therapy specifically designed for HAE prevention, requiring one daily capsule to inhibit plasma kallikrein activity. While previously approved by other Latin American countries, the drug has safety considerations, including the potential for QT prolongation and common side effects like abdominal pain and diarrhea. BioCryst emphasizes its commitment to improving treatment for rare diseases through innovative therapeutics.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals received regulatory approval from INVIMA in Colombia for ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), expanding access to an innovative treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Latin America.

The approval represents a significant milestone in BioCryst's strategy to bring new treatment options to patients with HAE who may have limited choices.

BioCryst's collaboration with Pint Pharma will enhance the commercialization and distribution of ORLADEYO throughout the pan-Latin America region, potentially increasing market reach and revenue opportunities.

ORLADEYO is not indicated for the treatment of acute HAE attacks, which could limit its overall market appeal and application for some patients.

The occurrence of QT prolongation at higher dosages raises safety concerns that could affect prescribing practices and patient compliance.

There are insufficient data regarding the risks of ORLADEYO use during pregnancy and its effects on breastfeeding, which may deter patients from using the medication.

What is ORLADEYO® (berotralstat)?

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is the first oral therapy designed to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 12 years and older.

What recent approval has BioCryst received?

BioCryst announced that INVIMA in Colombia has approved ORLADEYO for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Who is responsible for ORLADEYO's commercialization in LATAM?

Pint Pharma GmbH holds the exclusive rights to register and promote ORLADEYO in the pan-Latin America region.

What are the common adverse reactions of ORLADEYO?

The most common reactions include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Is ORLADEYO safe for use in young children?

The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients under 12 years of age have not been established.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the National Institute of Drug and Food Surveillance (INVIMA) in Colombia has granted approval for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO



(berotralstat) for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older.





“Today’s announcement marks another important step toward bringing ORLADEYO to people living with HAE who are in need of new treatment options across the pan-Latin America region. Following this positive decision from INVIMA, we are working with the team at Pint Pharma to bring our oral, once-daily prophylactic therapy to patients in Colombia,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.





BioCryst has an exclusive collaboration with Pint Pharma GmbH to register and promote ORLADEYO in the pan-Latin America region. Under the terms of the agreement, Pint is responsible for obtaining and maintaining all marketing authorizations and for commercializing ORLADEYO in LATAM. ORLADEYO has previously been approved in this region by regulatory agencies in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Peru.







About ORLADEYO







(berotralstat)







ORLADEYO



(berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.







U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information









INDICATION







ORLADEYO



(berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.







Limitations of use







The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.





The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.





A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).





Berotralstat is a substrate of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and breast cancer resistance protein. P-gp inducers (eg, rifampin, St. John’s wort) may decrease berotralstat plasma concentration, leading to reduced efficacy of ORLADEYO. The use of P-gp inducers is not recommended with ORLADEYO.





ORLADEYO at a dose of 150 mg is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and CYP3A4. For concomitant medications with a narrow therapeutic index that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 or CYP3A4, appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended. ORLADEYO at a dose of 300 mg is a P-gp inhibitor. Appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended for P-gp substrates (eg, digoxin) when coadministering with ORLADEYO.





The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established.





There are insufficient data available to inform drug-related risks with ORLADEYO use in pregnancy. There are no data on the presence of berotralstat in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant, or its effects on milk production.







To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-633-2279 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or







www.fda.gov/medwatch







Please see full







Prescribing Information







About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit



www.biocryst.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding BioCryst’s plans and expectations for ORLADEYO. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO; the results of BioCryst’s partnerships with third parties may not meet BioCryst’s current expectations; risks related to government actions, including that decisions and other actions, including as they relate to pricing, may not be taken when expected or at all, or that the outcomes of such decisions and other actions may not be in line with BioCryst’s current expectations; the commercial viability of ORLADEYO, including its ability to achieve sustained market acceptance; the FDA, INVIMA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay, or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively; and risks related to the international expansion of BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s forward-looking statements.





Contact







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910







jbluth@biocryst.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.