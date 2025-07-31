BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Before Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $148.85 million. The consensus mark for BCRX’s earnings per share is pinned at 3 cents.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ 2025 earnings per share has declined from 16 cents to 13 cents. During the same time frame, the company’s 2026 earnings forecast has improved from 44 cents to 48 cents.

BCRX Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BCRX Earnings Surprise History

BCRX’s performance has been mixed over the trailing four quarters, with earnings beating estimates in two quarters, matching once and missing the mark on the remaining occasion. On average, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals registered an earnings surprise of 12.94% in the last four quarters. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 100%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers for BCRX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of -66.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping BCRX’s Upcoming Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals primarily recognizes revenues from the sale of its only marketed product, Orladeyo (berotralstat) oral capsule. The company also recognizes incremental revenues under the Others segment.

Orladeyo is currently approved in the United States and other global markets for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. Revenues from the sale of the drug are likely to have increased, driven by strong prescription trends leading to volume growth.

Investors will also look for updates on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ innovative clinical pipeline programs in the upcoming earnings call.

A regulatory application seeking the label expansion of Orladeyo to treat younger HAE patients, aged two to eleven years, using an oral granule formulation, is currently under review by the FDA. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Sept. 12, 2025. Subject to approval, the drug would be the first targeted oral prophylactic therapy for children with HAE under the age of 12. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is also gearing up to submit regulatory filings for the label expansion of the drug in other geographies, including Europe, Japan and Canada, in 2025.

BCRX’s clinical pipeline has another clinical-stage candidate, BCX17725, an investigational KLK5 inhibitor. The FDA recently cleared the company’s investigational new drug application for the candidate. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is currently gearing up to initiate patient enrollment in an early-stage study of BCX17725 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.

Research and Development expenses in the upcoming quarterly results are expected to have declined year over year owing to the BCRX’s pipeline restructuring efforts, which led to the discontinuation of its Factor D programs, BCX10013 and BCX9930.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter are expected to have increased mainly due to increased commercial investment to support the launch of Orladeyo globally.

BCRX’s Price Performance & Premium Valuation

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has gained 9.3% in the year so far compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth. BCRX has also outperformed the S&P 500 and the sector in the same period, as seen in the chart below. However, the stock is currently trading below both its 50 and 200-day moving averages.

BCRX Stock Outperforms the Industry, Sector & the S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the industry, as seen in the chart below. Going by the price/sales ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 3.51, which is more than 2.32 for the industry.

BCRX Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of individuals with HAE and other rare diseases. The company leverages its structure-guided drug design expertise to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and injectable protein therapeutics targeting challenging rare conditions. BCRX’s strategy extends beyond drug discovery and development to include the commercialization of its therapies and a goal of funding these efforts through increasing profitability. By concentrating on rare disease markets, the company aims to manage commercialization costs and allocate resources more efficiently post approval.

However, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals faces significant competition from several pharma/biotech companies. One such company is Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS, whose regulatory filing seeking approval for donidalorsen in the HAE indication is currently under FDA review. A final decision is expected by Aug. 21, 2025. Ionis’ partner, Otsuka, has also submitted a similar filing for donidalorsen in the EU. Subject to approval, ION’s donidalorsen will compete directly with BCRX’s Orladeyo. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is also currently evaluating its investigational candidate, NTLA-2002, in a late-stage study for treating HAE. Intellia dosed the first patient in the HAELO study in January 2025. NTLA plans to submit a regulatory filing for NTLA-2002 for HAE in the second half of 2026.

In Netherton syndrome, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals faces competition from Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo, evaluating their respective candidates in mid to late-stage studies for this indication.

Here’s How to Play BCRX Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is putting in serious efforts to expand the market for Orladeyo through increased spending in global commercial activities, which is likely to give it an edge over its competition in the HAE treatment space. The successful label expansion of the drug will further entrench its commercial footprint and significantly enhance shareholder value. The company is also looking to diversify away from its HAE program to build a deep pipeline of candidates for other rare disease indications, which is encouraging.

With clinical studies progressing well, existing investors should hold for long-term gains, no matter how the second-quarter results pan out. In fact, new investors should look for price dips to add BCRX to their portfolio.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.