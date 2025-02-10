BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Present New Clinical Findings on ORLADEYO® for Hereditary Angioedema at AAAAI/WAO Joint Congress 2025

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will present new outcomes for ORLADEYO® at the 2025 AAAAI/WAO congress in San Diego.

Quiver AI Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announced it will present five abstracts, including a late-breaking one on its oral therapy ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), at the upcoming 2025 AAAAI/WAO joint congress in San Diego. These presentations will showcase new clinical and real-world outcomes related to ORLADEYO for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), particularly in pediatric patients aged 2 to under 12. The congress will occur from February 28 to March 3, 2025, and BioCryst's presentations are set for March 2. ORLADEYO is the first oral treatment designed to prevent HAE attacks and is indicated for patients aged 12 and older. The press release emphasizes the importance of monitoring for potential drug interactions and safety concerns related to the medication. BioCryst is committed to addressing the needs of patients with HAE and other rare diseases through innovative therapies.

Potential Positives

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will present five significant abstracts at the 2025 AAAAI/WAO joint congress, highlighting new clinical and real-world outcomes for ORLADEYO®, enhancing its visibility in the medical community.

The inclusion of a late-breaking abstract on results from the APeX-P trial indicates progress in pediatric patient research, showcasing BioCryst's commitment to expanding its treatment base for hereditary angioedema.

ORLADEYO® is positioned as the first oral therapy specifically designed for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema, reinforcing its unique market status and potential for strong demand.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the limitations of ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), specifically noting that its safety and effectiveness for treating acute HAE attacks have not been established, which may impact its market perception and usability.

The mention of significant adverse reactions, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and the risk of QT prolongation, could deter potential patients and healthcare providers from using ORLADEYO®.

The documented necessity for monitoring and dose titration with numerous interactions could complicate prescribing practices and hinder adoption in clinical settings.

FAQ

What are the key highlights from BioCryst's presentation at the 2025 AAAAI/WAO congress?

BioCryst will present five abstracts on ORLADEYO, including a late-breaking abstract from the APeX-P trial in pediatric patients.

Where and when is the 2025 AAAAI/WAO congress taking place?

The congress will take place in San Diego from February 28 to March 3, 2025, with presentations on March 2.

What is ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) indicated for?

ORLADEYO® is indicated for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

What new data will BioCryst share regarding ORLADEYO?

The new data will include clinical and real-world outcomes related to HAE attack rates and treatment effectiveness with ORLADEYO.

What should patients know about ORLADEYO's safety information?

Common adverse reactions include abdominal pain and vomiting, and the medication should not be used for acute HAE attacks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present five abstracts featuring new clinical and real-world outcomes with oral, once-daily ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) / World Allergy Organization (WAO) joint congress.





Included among these is a late-breaking abstract that highlights the first presentation of results from the APeX-P trial evaluating oral, once-daily ORLADEYO in pediatric patients with HAE who are 2 to <12 years of age. The congress will take place in San Diego from February 28-March 3, 2025.





BioCryst will present the following five abstracts on Sunday, March 2 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. PT in Hall A at the San Diego Convention Center:











HAE Attack Rates in Pediatric Patients 2 to <12 Years of Age with Prophylactic Berotralstat: Results from Interim Analysis of APeX-P





; Poster #L55







; Poster #L55







Real-World Attack Rates Before and After Berotralstat Initiation Among Patients with Hereditary Angioedema with C1-Inhibitor Deficiency (Type I/II) Stratified by Monthly Baseline HAE Attack Frequency





; Poster #603







; Poster #603







Real-World Attack Rates Before and After Berotralstat Initiation Among Patients with Hereditary Angioedema without C1-Inhibitor Deficiency (HAE-nl-C1-INH) Stratified by Monthly Baseline HAE Attack Frequency





; Poster #607







; Poster #607







Exploring the Role of Disease Burden, Treatment Effectiveness, and Administration Preference on Willingness of Patients With HAE to Change Long-Term Prophylaxis





; Poster #608







; Poster #608







Patient-Reported Impact of Berotralstat as Long-Term Prophylaxis on Hereditary Angioedema Attack Frequency and Attack Severity





; Poster #655











The abstracts are available to view in an online supplement to



The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology



(JACI) at



jacionline.org



.







About ORLADEYO







®







(berotralstat)







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.







U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information









INDICATION







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.







Limitations of use







The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.





The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.





A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).





Berotralstat is a substrate of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and breast cancer resistance protein. P-gp inducers (eg, rifampin, St. John’s wort) may decrease berotralstat plasma concentration, leading to reduced efficacy of ORLADEYO. The use of P-gp inducers is not recommended with ORLADEYO.





ORLADEYO at a dose of 150 mg is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and CYP3A4. For concomitant medications with a narrow therapeutic index that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 or CYP3A4, appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended. ORLADEYO at a dose of 300 mg is a P-gp inhibitor. Appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended for P-gp substrates (eg, digoxin) when coadministering with ORLADEYO.





The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established.





There are insufficient data available to inform drug-related risks with ORLADEYO use in pregnancy. There are no data on the presence of berotralstat in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant, or its effects on milk production.







To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-633-2279 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or







www.fda.gov/medwatch







.









Please see full







Prescribing Information







.









About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit



www.biocryst.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance or achievements and statements relating to ORLADEYO performance. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO, which could take longer or be more expensive than planned; the commercial viability of ORLADEYO, including its ability to achieve sustained market acceptance; the FDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay, or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively; and risks related to the international expansion of BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s forward-looking statements.





BCRXW









Contact







:







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910







jbluth@biocryst.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.