BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' ORLADEYO® Recommended for Routine Prevention of Hereditary Angioedema in Portugal

BioCryst announces ORLADEYO's recommendation in Portugal for preventing hereditary angioedema attacks in patients 12 and older.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Infarmed in Portugal has recommended ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 12 and older. This makes ORLADEYO the first oral, once-daily therapy approved for reducing HAE attacks, expanding treatment options for patients and potentially improving their quality of life. The recommendation follows the European Commission's marketing authorization of ORLADEYO in April 2021, and it is now licensed in 44 countries. ORLADEYO works by inhibiting plasma kallikrein to prevent HAE attacks but is not indicated for treating acute attacks. The company emphasizes the need for careful monitoring and dosage adjustments for certain populations and concomitant medications. BioCryst is dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases, including HAE.

Potential Positives

Infarmed in Portugal has recommended ORLADEYO® for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema, expanding patient access to this treatment.

This recommendation marks a significant milestone as it provides HAE patients in Portugal with the first oral, once-daily therapy specifically designed for the prevention of recurrent attacks.

The Infarmed decision follows the European Commission's marketing authorization of ORLADEYO, demonstrating ongoing regulatory support and acceptance in Europe.

ORLADEYO is now licensed in 44 countries, indicating a strong international presence and potential for increased revenue growth for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes limitations, noting that the safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for acute HAE attacks have not been established, which could negatively affect its marketability.

The mention of potential adverse reactions and contraindications, including QT prolongation at higher doses, may raise concerns among prescribing physicians and patients, potentially impacting adoption rates.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties regarding market acceptance, government actions, and regulatory approvals that pose risks to the company's future performance and commercial viability.

FAQ

What is ORLADEYO® (berotralstat)?

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is the first oral therapy designed for the routine prevention of hereditary angioedema attacks in patients 12 and older.

Who is eligible for ORLADEYO treatment in Portugal?

Patients with hereditary angioedema aged 12 years and older are eligible for ORLADEYO treatment as recommended by Infarmed.

How does ORLADEYO work?

ORLADEYO works by inhibiting plasma kallikrein to prevent recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema.

What is the safety information for ORLADEYO?

ORLADEYO should not be used for acute HAE attacks. Common side effects include abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

How can adverse reactions to ORLADEYO be reported?

Adverse reactions can be reported to Infarmed or directly to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals via email or phone.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that Infarmed in Portugal has recommended ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in eligible patients 12 years and older. With this recommendation, HAE patients in Portugal will have access to the first oral, once-daily therapy for the reduction of recurrent HAE attacks.





“The positive Infarmed recommendation of ORLADEYO broadens access to modern prophylaxis, providing greater choice for prescribing physicians and potentially a better quality of life for HAE patients in Portugal,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.





The Infarmed decision in Portugal follows the European Commission marketing authorization of ORLADEYO in April 2021. To date, ORLADEYO is licensed in 44 countries.







About ORLADEYO







®







(berotralstat)







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.







U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information









INDICATION







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.







Limitations of use







The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.





The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.





A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).





Berotralstat is a substrate of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and breast cancer resistance protein. P-gp inducers (e.g., rifampin, St. John’s wort) may decrease berotralstat plasma concentration, leading to reduced efficacy of ORLADEYO. The use of P-gp inducers is not recommended with ORLADEYO.





ORLADEYO at a dose of 150 mg is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and CYP3A4. For concomitant medications with a narrow therapeutic index that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 or CYP3A4, appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended. ORLADEYO at a dose of 300 mg is a P-gp inhibitor. Appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended for P-gp substrates (e.g., digoxin) when co-administering with ORLADEYO.





The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established.





There are insufficient data available to inform drug-related risks with ORLADEYO use in pregnancy. There are no data on the presence of berotralstat in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant, or its effects on milk production.







Please see full







Prescribing Information







.









Please see







Portuguese Summary of Product Characteristics and Patient Information Leaflet for ORLADEYO (berotralstat)







.









SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, or side effects, can be reported to Infarmed, the Portuguese National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, preferably by completing the







online submission form







.









Side effects can also be reported directly to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at medinfoeurope@biocryst.com or +353 1 699 4405.









About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit





www.biocryst.com





or follow us on





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding BioCryst’s plans and expectations for ORLADEYO. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO; risks related to government actions, including that decisions and other actions, including as they relate to pricing, may not be taken when expected or at all, or that the outcomes of such decisions and other actions may not be in line with BioCryst’s current expectations; the commercial viability of ORLADEYO, including its ability to achieve sustained market acceptance and demand; the FDA, Infarmed, or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively; and risks related to the international expansion of BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.





BCRXW







Contact:







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910









jbluth@biocryst.com









Niamh Lyons





+353 87 639 7083









nlyons@biocryst.com







