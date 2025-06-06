BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' ORLADEYO® Approved for National Reimbursement in the Netherlands for HAE Prevention

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces ORLADEYO® approval for HAE prevention in the Netherlands, expanding European access to the first oral therapy.

Quiver AI Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announced that its drug ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) has received approval for routine reimbursement in the Netherlands for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients aged 12 and older, following a positive recommendation from Zorginstituut Nederland. This approval enables access to the first oral, once-daily preventive therapy for HAE across all major European countries. BioCryst's General Manager of Europe, Abid Karim, highlighted the significance of this milestone for improving patient care in the HAE community. ORLADEYO is already available in over 30 countries since receiving European Commission marketing authorization in April 2021. The press release also includes important safety information and indications regarding the drug's use.

Potential Positives

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has received reimbursement approval for ORLADEYO in the Netherlands, expanding access for patients with hereditary angioedema across all major European countries.

ORLADEYO is now recognized as the first oral, once-daily preventive therapy for hereditary angioedema, which may enhance treatment adherence and patient satisfaction.

This approval builds on the European Commission marketing authorization granted in April 2021, indicating strong regulatory support for the drug and enhancing BioCryst’s market position.

The news emphasizes BioCryst's commitment to addressing rare diseases, potentially strengthening the company’s reputation and marketability in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

Reimbursement limitations highlighted, as safety and effectiveness for acute HAE attacks are not established, potentially affecting patient trust and usage.

Reported adverse reactions such as abdominal pain and vomiting may deter healthcare providers from prescribing ORLADEYO.

Concerns over drug interactions with P-gp inducers and the indication that the use of the drug in pregnancy has insufficient data may limit patient access.

FAQ

What is ORLADEYO® and its purpose?

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is the first oral therapy for the routine prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients aged 12 and older.

How was ORLADEYO® received in the Netherlands?

ORLADEYO® received a positive recommendation from Zorginstituut Nederland and has now been approved for national reimbursement in the Netherlands.

What age group is eligible for ORLADEYO®?

ORLADEYO® is indicated for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older for the prevention of HAE attacks.

Where is ORLADEYO® currently available?

ORLADEYO® is commercially available in more than 30 countries and now has reimbursement across all major European countries.

What are common side effects of ORLADEYO®?

Common side effects of ORLADEYO® include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BCRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCRX forecast page.

Full Release



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that, following a positive recommendation from the Zorginstituut Nederland, ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) has been approved for the routine prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients aged 12 years and older. This reimbursement approval in the Netherlands marks national reimbursement for ORLADEYO across all major European countries, providing HAE patients with access to the first oral, once-daily preventive therapy.





“From day one, our mission has been to bring ORLADEYO to as many people living with hereditary angioedema as possible. Securing reimbursement in the Netherlands is a proud moment for our team as it means that patients and physicians across all major European countries now have access to a modern, oral prophylactic option to help prevent HAE attacks. This is a great day for the HAE community and for the future of treatment,” said Abid Karim, general manager of Europe at BioCryst.





This decision in the Netherlands follows the European Commission marketing authorization of ORLADEYO in April 2021. To date, ORLADEYO is commercially available in more than 30 countries.







About ORLADEYO





®





(berotralstat)







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.







U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information









INDICATION







ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.







Limitations of use







The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or dosages of ORLADEYO higher than 150 mg once daily are not recommended due to the potential for QT prolongation.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION







An increase in QT prolongation was observed at dosages higher than the recommended 150 mg once-daily dosage and was concentration dependent.





The most common adverse reactions (≥10% and higher than placebo) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.





A reduced dosage of 110 mg taken orally once daily with food is recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).





Berotralstat is a substrate of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and breast cancer resistance protein. P-gp inducers (eg, rifampin, St. John’s wort) may decrease berotralstat plasma concentration, leading to reduced efficacy of ORLADEYO. The use of P-gp inducers is not recommended with ORLADEYO.





ORLADEYO at a dose of 150 mg is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and CYP3A4. For concomitant medications with a narrow therapeutic index that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 or CYP3A4, appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended. ORLADEYO at a dose of 300 mg is a P-gp inhibitor. Appropriate monitoring and dose titration is recommended for P-gp substrates (eg, digoxin) when coadministering with ORLADEYO.





The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients <12 years of age have not been established.





There are insufficient data available to inform drug-related risks with ORLADEYO use in pregnancy. There are no data on the presence of berotralstat in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant, or its effects on milk production.







To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-633-2279 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or







www.fda.gov/medwatch







.









Please see full







Prescribing Information







.









About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit





www.biocryst.com





or follow us on





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding BioCryst’s plans and expectations for ORLADEYO. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO; risks related to government actions, including that decisions and other actions, including as they relate to pricing, may not be taken when expected or at all, or that the outcomes of such decisions and other actions may not be in line with BioCryst’s current expectations; the commercial viability of ORLADEYO, including its ability to achieve sustained market acceptance; the FDA, the Zorginstituut Nederland, or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay, or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively; and risks related to the international expansion of BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s forward-looking statements.





BCRXW









Contact







:







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910









jbluth@biocryst.com









Niamh Lyons





+353 87 7745000









nlyons@biocryst.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.