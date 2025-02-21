BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $BCRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS ($BCRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $132,748,583 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,125,943 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,987,091
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,583,826 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,910,371
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP added 1,444,907 shares (+269.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,865,700
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,395,503 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,494,182
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,350,621 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156,669
- FMR LLC removed 1,211,121 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,107,629
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,179,192 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,867,523
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Government Contracts
We have seen $15,587,024 of award payments to $BCRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PERAMIVIR (RAPIVAB 200MG/20ML (10MG/ML INJ SOLN)): $13,877,673
- BULK ORLADEYO PHARMACEUTICAL: $394,853
- BULK ORDER ORLADEYO: $387,618
- BEROTRALSTAT HCL 150MG CAP,ORAL TRADE NAME: ORLADEYO 150MG CAP: $379,348
- BEROTRALSTAT HCL 150MG CAP,ORAL (ORLADEYO).: $345,808
