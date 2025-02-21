BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $BCRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS ($BCRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $132,748,583 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $15,587,024 of award payments to $BCRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

