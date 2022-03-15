BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BCRX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.09, changing hands as low as $14.92 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.23 per share, with $19.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.16.

