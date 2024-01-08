BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BCRX

In trading on Monday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.03, changing hands as high as $7.50 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 20.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.825 per share, with $11.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.39.

