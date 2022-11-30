BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.80, changing hands as high as $13.03 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $7.61 per share, with $19.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.