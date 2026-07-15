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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Jenkins As Chief Scientific Officer

July 15, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) said on Wednesday that it has appointed David W. Jenkins to the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer with immediate effect.

In this role, Jenkins will build and lead a research team focused on leveraging external innovation, capabilities, and partnerships to boost the delivery of rare disease therapies to the patients.  

Jenkins worked for over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Research & External Innovation at Ipsen (IPN.PA, I7G.F, IPSEF.P, IPSEY).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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