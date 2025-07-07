BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Babar Ghias as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals appoints Babar Ghias as CFO to enhance growth and capital deployment strategies.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has appointed Babar Ghias as the new Chief Financial Officer and head of corporate development, effective July 7, 2025. Ghias previously served as CFO at AvenCell Therapeutics and has extensive experience in finance and operations within the biotech sector, particularly in rare diseases. His background includes senior positions at Paragon Biosciences and Marathon Pharmaceuticals, where he played key roles in capital raising and preparing companies for commercial launch. CEO Jon Stonehouse expressed confidence that Ghias's expertise will support BioCryst’s growth strategy and capitalize on the commercial success of their product ORLADEYO, as well as their advancing pipeline of therapies for rare diseases. Ghias holds an MBA from Washington University and a B.S. in economics.

Appointment of Babar Ghias as CFO and head of corporate development brings extensive experience in deal making and operational expertise, particularly in the rare disease sector.

His track record includes raising over $1 billion in capital and launching multiple biotechnology companies, indicating strong potential for driving BioCryst's growth initiatives.

Mr. Ghias's previous success in preparing companies for commercial launches and sales could enhance BioCryst's market strategies for its products.

His vision of building long-term value aligns with BioCryst's focus on improving lives through innovative therapeutics, promoting confidence in the company's future direction.

The press release heavily emphasizes the need for improvement and growth, suggesting previous challenges or shortcomings within the company's leadership and operations.

It includes numerous forward-looking statements filled with uncertainties and risks, indicating a lack of certainty in meeting future goals and possibly reflecting on previous performance issues.

The mention of potential regulatory hurdles and ongoing uncertainties regarding product commercialization and pipeline development could signify underlying vulnerabilities in the company's strategy.

Who is the new CFO of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals?

Babar Ghias has been appointed as the chief financial officer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

What experience does Babar Ghias bring to BioCryst?

Babar Ghias has extensive deal-making and operational experience, having served as CFO at several rare disease companies.

What is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals known for?

BioCryst is known for its commitment to developing therapies for rare diseases, including the commercialized drug ORLADEYO.

How does Babar Ghias plan to contribute to BioCryst?

He aims to drive operational excellence, financial discipline, and support ambitious growth plans for the company.

What is ORLADEYO?

ORLADEYO is the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor developed by BioCryst for hereditary angioedema treatment.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced the appointment of Babar Ghias as chief financial officer (CFO) and head of corporate development.





Mr. Ghias joins BioCryst from AvenCell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR-T company focused on hematologic malignancies, where he served as CFO since 2022.





“Babar brings extensive deal making and operational experience in addition to his previous roles as a CFO at rare disease companies. The addition of these skills and expertise to the leadership team are exactly what we need at this time as we look to deploy capital and accelerate our path to sustainable growth and increasing value that continues well into the next decade,” said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.





Previously, Mr. Ghias was executive vice president of investments and portfolio management at Paragon Biosciences, a global biotech development firm. He also served as chief financial and operating officer for several Paragon portfolio companies. At Paragon, he launched four biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases from early clinical to successful commercial launch.





From 2014 to 2017, he served as CFO and head of corporate development at Marathon Pharmaceuticals, a specialty rare disease company, where he prepared the company for a commercial launch and led the successful sale of the firm. Mr. Ghias has raised over $1 billion in capital for the companies he has been involved with.





Earlier in his career, for over a decade, he was an investment banker who served as a senior member of the mergers and acquisitions team at Credit Suisse, providing strategic advice to clients and boards of directors in the healthcare and life sciences industries and successfully closing over $80 billion in transactions.





“I am thrilled to join BioCryst at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The strong commercial momentum from ORLADEYO alongside the advancing pipeline and the opportunity to deploy capital behind new growth initiatives present an enormous opportunity for building long term value. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive operational excellence and financial discipline, and support our ambitious growth plans,” Ghias said.





Mr. Ghias earned his M.B.A. with honors from Washington University in St. Louis and holds a B.S. in economics from Lahore University of Management Sciences in Pakistan.







About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit



www.biocryst.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, plans and expectations regarding BioCryst’s growth, capital deployment, and pipeline. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO; BioCryst’s ability to successfully progress its pipeline development plans; the commercial viability of ORLADEYO, including its ability to achieve sustained market acceptance and demand; ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of product candidates may take longer than expected and may not have positive results; the FDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may not review regulatory filings on our expected timeline, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; product candidates, if approved, may not achieve market acceptance; BioCryst’s ability to successfully commercialize its products and product candidates; BioCryst’s ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively; timing for achieving and sustainability of profitability and positive cash flow may not meet management’s expectations; statements regarding financial goals and the attainment of such goals may differ from actual results based on market factors and BioCryst’s ability to execute its operational, capital deployment and budget plans; and actual financial results may not be consistent with expectations, including that revenue, operating expenses and cash usage may not be within management’s expected ranges. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.





