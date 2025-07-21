BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2025

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025, with an accompanying conference call.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will allow BioCryst management to discuss the results and provide updates on the company's corporate developments. Interested participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers provided for domestic and international callers or access a live webcast on the company’s website. BioCryst focuses on developing innovative therapies for hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases, notably through their commercial product ORLADEYO® and their ongoing pipeline of therapeutics. More information is available on their website or LinkedIn.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The upcoming conference call and webcast demonstrate the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and providing corporate updates.

BioCryst continues to showcase its innovative approach in biotechnology, particularly with the commercialization of ORLADEYO®, reinforcing its position in the market for therapies targeting rare diseases.

The company emphasizes its dedication to improving the lives of patients with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases, which underscores its mission-driven focus.

When will BioCryst Pharmaceuticals report its financial results?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for BioCryst's financial results?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-481-2942 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-1866 for international callers.

Is there a webcast available for BioCryst's financial results?

Yes, a live webcast and replay of the call will be available on the investors section of BioCryst's website.

What is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals known for?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is known for developing therapeutics for hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases using structure-guided drug design.

What is ORLADEYO®?

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is BioCryst's first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor for treating hereditary angioedema.

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCRX in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCRX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BCRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $18.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 05/06/2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025.





BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.





The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2942 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-1866 for international callers. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at



www.biocryst.com



.







About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals







BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO



®



(berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit



www.biocryst.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.





BCRXW









Contact







:







John Bluth





+1 919 859 7910







jbluth@biocryst.com





