News & Insights

Markets
BCRX

BioCryst Pharma Receives Approval Of ORLADEYO From Public Health Institute Of Chile

May 22, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Monday that the Public Health Institute (ISP) of Chile has granted marketing authorization for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 12 years of age or older.

BioCryst has an exclusive collaboration with Pint Pharma GmbH to register and promote ORLADEYO in the pan-Latin America region. Under the terms of the agreement, Pint is responsible for obtaining and maintaining all marketing authorizations and for commercializing ORLADEYO in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.