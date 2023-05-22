BioCryst Pharma Receives Approval Of ORLADEYO From Public Health Institute Of Chile

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Monday that the Public Health Institute (ISP) of Chile has granted marketing authorization for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 12 years of age or older.

BioCryst has an exclusive collaboration with Pint Pharma GmbH to register and promote ORLADEYO in the pan-Latin America region. Under the terms of the agreement, Pint is responsible for obtaining and maintaining all marketing authorizations and for commercializing ORLADEYO in the region.

