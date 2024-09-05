News & Insights

Markets
BCRX

BioCryst Pharma Appoints Donald Fong As New Chief Medical Officer

September 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Thursday that Donald Fong has been appointed as the company's new chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Fong joins Helen Thackray, the company's chief research and development officer, and Bill Sheridan, the company's chief development officer, as physicians on the company's leadership team.

Fong joined BioCryst in April 2024 as vice president of the ophthalmology therapeutic area, where he has overseen clinical development of avoralstat, the company's investigational plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

He has more than 25 years of clinical experience leading clinical trials, drug development and healthcare organizations in both clinical and industry roles.

Prior to joining BioCryst, Fong served as vice president of ophthalmology clinical development at Annexon Biosciences. Prior to Annexon, he founded the clinical trials division at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC). He also created and led KPSC's tele-ophthalmology/telemedicine program and is a clinical professor at the KP School of Medicine.

Fong has been an advisor to numerous U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committees, in addition to serving as chair of the FDA's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.