BioCryst Pharma Appoints Donald Fong As New Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) announced Thursday that Donald Fong has been appointed as the company's new chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Fong joins Helen Thackray, the company's chief research and development officer, and Bill Sheridan, the company's chief development officer, as physicians on the company's leadership team.

Fong joined BioCryst in April 2024 as vice president of the ophthalmology therapeutic area, where he has overseen clinical development of avoralstat, the company's investigational plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

He has more than 25 years of clinical experience leading clinical trials, drug development and healthcare organizations in both clinical and industry roles.

Prior to joining BioCryst, Fong served as vice president of ophthalmology clinical development at Annexon Biosciences. Prior to Annexon, he founded the clinical trials division at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC). He also created and led KPSC's tele-ophthalmology/telemedicine program and is a clinical professor at the KP School of Medicine.

Fong has been an advisor to numerous U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committees, in addition to serving as chair of the FDA's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee.

